Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #8 - Linebacker John McCartan

Welcome back to Building the Dam’s Countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Team. Today, we’re taking a look at a player we haven’t seen since 2020, Linebacker John McCartan.

#8 - Linebacker John McCartan

Key Stats (from 2019)

21 Solo Tackles, 34 Total Tackles

5.5 Tackles for a Loss

3 Solo Sacks, 3.5 Total Sacks

2 Pass Deflections

1 Interception

Its been awhile since McCartan was on the field for Oregon State. After tearing a hamstring during fall camp, McCartan was forced to sit out the entire 2021 season. The Beavers missed his presence, as they struggled to disrupt backfields down the stretch.

If McCartan is back to full strength in 2022, it will be big news for Oregon State. In his time as a Beaver he’s been a consistently disruptive presence, regularly hurrying quarterbacks and taking down runners behind the line of scrimmage. With former LB Coach Trent Bray now leading the defense, McCartan should have a big role to play as a pass rusher if he’s 100%.

