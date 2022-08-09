Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #14 - Offensive Lineman Joshua Gray

Today on Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Roster, we’re taking another look at the offensive line. While there were some shake ups to that unit in the offseason, there weren’t any on the left side of the line, which was already one of the best in the Pac-12 thanks to today’s featured athlete.

#14 - Offensive Lineman Joshua Gray

After having been named All Pac-12 Second Team in 2020 and All Pac-12 Third Team in 2021, Gray has solidified himself as one of the best Offensive Tackles in the conference. With Gray and Marco Brewer providing continuity on the left side of the line, the Beavers should have some elite blind side protection for the passing game.

The running game will of course come down to who ends up getting the lion’s share of the carries, but the offensive line has carried Oregon State running backs to impressive heights over the last few years. With Gray now one of the most experienced players on the line, there’s a case to be made that he’s the team’s most valuable offensive player.

