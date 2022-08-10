Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #13 - Cornerback Rejzohn Wright

We’re taking one last look at the Oregon State secondary in today’s edition of Building the Dam’s Countdown of Oregon State’s 30 Most Important Players for 2022. Today, we’re focusing on a veteran headed into his final season, cornerback Rejzohn Wright.

#14 - Cornerback Rejzohn Wright

Key Stats

38 Solo Tackles, 51 Total Tackles

10 Pass Deflections

2 Interceptions

1 Sack

1 Forced Fumble

After replacing his brother Nahshon as a starting cornerback in Oregon State’s secondary, Wright broke out in 2021. He tied for team leads in pass breakups and interceptions, and his 51 total tackles was sixth best on the team. After the season, he was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

A lot of Beaver defensive backs met with similar honors, but the unit still trailed the Pac-12 in passing defense. There’s clearly a lot of talent on the unit, but someone needs to step up and become an elite defender. Wright has the potential to be that player. He’s already great, but he can take his game to the next level this season.

Previously on the countdown