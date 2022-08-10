 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #13 - Cornerback Rejzohn Wright

Wright took a big step forward in 2021, and could take another in 2022.

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Arizona State at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re taking one last look at the Oregon State secondary in today’s edition of Building the Dam’s Countdown of Oregon State’s 30 Most Important Players for 2022. Today, we’re focusing on a veteran headed into his final season, cornerback Rejzohn Wright.

#14 - Cornerback Rejzohn Wright

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Utah at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Stats

  • 38 Solo Tackles, 51 Total Tackles
  • 10 Pass Deflections
  • 2 Interceptions
  • 1 Sack
  • 1 Forced Fumble

After replacing his brother Nahshon as a starting cornerback in Oregon State’s secondary, Wright broke out in 2021. He tied for team leads in pass breakups and interceptions, and his 51 total tackles was sixth best on the team. After the season, he was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

A lot of Beaver defensive backs met with similar honors, but the unit still trailed the Pac-12 in passing defense. There’s clearly a lot of talent on the unit, but someone needs to step up and become an elite defender. Wright has the potential to be that player. He’s already great, but he can take his game to the next level this season.

Previously on the countdown

