Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #18 - Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

We’re back on defense for today’s entry in Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Team. We’re taking a look at the linebackers today, with a player who had a solid debut last season and should have a bigger role in 2022.

#17 - Inside Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Key Stats

15 Total Tackles, 8 Solo

1 Pass Deflection

Mascarenas-Arnold came on strong at the end of his true freshman season. He got more and more time on the field as the year wore on, and 4 of his 15 tackles came against Utah State in the LA Bowl. With Avery Roberts’ departure, there’s now a starting spot open at Inside Linebacker, and a healthy competition to fill it.

That job will likely go to Kyrei Fisher, but after an impressive showing in Spring Training, there’s no way Mascarenas-Arnold doesn't see more snaps in 2022. Between Mascarenas-Arnold and Redshirt Freshman John Miller, there is a tremendous amount of young talent in Oregon State’s Linebacker group, making the unit one of the deepest on the team.

