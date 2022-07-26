Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Draw Match-Up With Duke In Phil Knight Legacy Bracket

The brackets for the Phil Knight Legacy have been released and it seems that Oregon State was dealt a hand only an Oregon Ducks alumni could love, as the Beavers will be squaring off with expected top-ten team in the land, the Duke Blue Devils, on Thursday, November 24th at 12:00 PM PT at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The winner of the match-up between the Blue Devils and Beavers will move on to face the winner of a meeting between Florida and Xavier later that night, with the losers of each contest set to square off the next day as well. Each team in the tournament field will be promised three games against mostly top-tier programs, that also includes Purdue, West Virginia, Portland State and Gonzaga.

While Duke is a bit of an unknown commodity in terms of their usual unflappable success, the transition from Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski to new head coach Jon Scheyer could be a unique change in the dynamic of a program that’s regularly viewed as one of the country’s elite teams. However, Scheyer will have a boatload of talent to work around, with the consensus top recruiting class and a trio of transfers ready to make a splash impact.

As for the all-time series between the two squads, Oregon State is 0-2 all-time against the Blue Devils, but the two schools haven’t met since 1963.