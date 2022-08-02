Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #19 - Cornerback Jaydon Grant

We’re back on defense for today’s edition on our countdown of 30 of Oregon State’s most important players for the 2022 season. Today, we’re looking at one of OSU’s most seasoned veterans, nickelback Jaydon Grant.

#19 - Cornerback Jaydon Grant

Key Stats

31 Solo Tackles, 71 Total Tackles

8 Pass Deflections

2 Interceptions

2 Forced Fumbles

Grant has been a mainstay for the Oregon State Secondary for the past 5 years, and in 2021 he had his best season yet. He was the team’s third leading tackler, smashing his previous best mark for tackles in a season. He had a personal best in pass deflections and accounted for four turnovers over the course of the season.

He was named an All Pac-12 Honorable Mention in both 2020 and 2021, and it would not be surprising to see him repeat that feat this season. Oregon State’s secondary has some issues but Grant isn’t one of them. Whatever changes come to the unit in 2022, Grant should be an anchor of stability.

Previously on the countdown