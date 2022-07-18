Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #30 - Punter Luke Loecher

Today Building the Dam is starting it’s countdown of 30 of the most important players on next season’s football roster. Training Camp is only a few weeks away, and we’re not that far off from the start of the season in September. After last year’s successes, there’s a lot to look forward to this season. Today we’re getting started by looking at one of the team’s most important special teams players, punter Luke Loecher.

#30 - Luke Loecher

Key Stats

31 Punts

47.06 Average Yards per Punt

13 Punts Inside the 20 Yard Line

10 Punts of 50+ Yards

2 Touchbacks

Loecher had an amazing 2022 season. His 47.06 yard punt average would have ranked him in the top 10 nationwide, but he did not punt enough to crack the NCAA’s list. Oregon State as a team just didn’t produce enough punting situations to show off Loecher’s skills, but it’s nice to know that if the Beavers need him, he can deliver both power and accuracy. If Loecher gets more opportunities this season, he could be a potential All Pac-12, or even All-American, candidate.

That’s all for today. Check back tomorrow when we take our first look at Oregon State’s defense.