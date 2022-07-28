Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #22 - Quarterback Tristan Gebbia

Today on our countdown of 30 of Oregon State’s most important players for the 2022 season, we take a look at someone Beaver fans haven’t seen on the field in over a year. What should Beaver fans expect from Tristan Gebbia this season?

#22 - Quarterback Tristan Gebbia

Key Stats (2020)

4 Starts in 2020 Season

80 Completions out of 129 Attempts, a .62 completion percentage

129 yards and 3 touchdowns, an average of 206 yards per game

2 rushing touchdowns

After he took over late in the season, Tristan Gebbia seemed to on the verge of becoming the star quarterback Beaver fans hoped he would be when he transferred from Nebraska. On November 27th, he was leading the Oregon State offense down the field to secure a win over the Ducks, when he suffered a hamstring injury that would take him out of the game. Chance Nolan came in to give the Beavers a win, and that’s essentially the story of the Beavers quarterback situation ever since.

Gebbia wasn’t ready to go for 2021, so the camp battle came down to Nolan and Sam Noyer. Noyer got the job, but struggled early, allowing Nolan to take the job. Nolan of course led the Beavers back to a bowl game. The starting job should be up for grabs again this season, with Nolan, Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson all getting looks at camp. It would be shocking to see anyone other than Chance as the day one starter, but offensive chemistry is a funny thing. The team is going through a lot of changes this season, and if something looks out of sync, Gebbia could be exactly the right man to get things moving again.

