Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #24 - Kicker Everett Hayes

We’re back with the next installment of our countdown of 30 of the most important Beavers for this fall’s football season. Today, we’re back on special teams with a look at one of Oregon State’s most consistent performers.

#24 - Kicker Everett Hayes

Oregon State found themselves in a lot of high scoring games last season, and that should continue in 2022. If that does come to pass, Oregon State is going to need a reliable kicker, and they should have one in Hayes. Hayes set the school record for longest field goal with a 60 yarder against Colorado, and when 12 for 18 on field goals throughout the year.

He also performed well on kickoffs. On his 72 kickoffs in 2021 he averaged 61.9 yards, with 52 touchbacks. For his efforts he was named to the All Pac-12 Fourth Team. If he can continue to perform well under pressure he’ll be a valuable piece of the Beavers’ arsenal.

