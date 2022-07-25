Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #25 - Wide Receiver Anthony Gould

For Week 2 of our countdown of thirty of the most important players for the Beavers 2022 football season we’re taking a look at a player who could become a key playmaker on offense, wide receiver Anthony Gould.

#25 - Wide Receiver Anthony Gould

Key Stats

13 receptions for 185 yards and 1 Touchdown

5 rushing attempts for 50 yards and 1 Touchdown

2 punt returns for 41 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per return

Oregon State lost their leading receiver when Trevon Bradford graduated. There’s a lot of talent ready to step up and take the mantle of the Beavers’ number one wide receiver, and Gould is one of the most interesting names to watch. Gould doesn’t really have the size to be a number one target, but he’s slippery and speedy.

The team has already found plenty of use for his versatile skill set, working him into the run game late last season. It also seems likely he’ll get more involved in special teams this year. Gould only got his hands on the ball during a couple punt returns in 2021, but when he did he looked electric. Giving Oregon State a big play threat on special teams would be huge next season.

