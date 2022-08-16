 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #9 - Tight End Luke Musgrave

Musgrave could establish himself as one of the Beavers best Tight Ends ever this season.

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Arizona State at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back to Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Roster. Today, we’re taking a look at a player who many are predicting to be OSU’s next great Tight End, Luke Musgrave.

#9 - Tight End Luke Musgrave

Oregon State v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Key Stats

  • 22 Receptions for 304 Yards
  • Average of 13.82 yards per reception
  • 1 Receiving Touchdown

Musgrave was third on the Beavers in receiving yards last season, and with departures in the receiving corps his numbers could see a sharp jump in 2022. Musgrave is already drawing some national attention, having just been named to John Mackey Award watch list.

Musgrave has also started to draw NFL attention, with draft sites commonly rating him as a third or fourth round prospect. It’s easy to see why. With his size, Musgrave is able to fight off defenders for contested catches, and is also able to jam up pass rushers at the line of scrimmage.

There are plenty of questions over who will be Oregon State’s number one running back and wide receiver, but Musgrave is a lock to be a big contributor to the offense this season.

