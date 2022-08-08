 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #15 - Linebacker Kyrei Fisher

After a strong end to the 2021 season, Fisher should be a full time starter in 2022.

By John Severs
Jimmy Kimmel LA BOWL Presented by Stifel - Utah State v Oregon State Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We’re back with week four of our countdown of 30 of Oregon State Football’s Most Important Players for the 2022 season. Today we’re taking another look at the linebackers, with a player who came on strong toward the end of the 2021 campaign.

#15 - Linebacker Kyrei Fisher

Oregon State Spring Scrimmage Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Key 2021 Stats

  • 10 Solo Tackles, 30 Total Tackles
  • 2 Tackles for a loss, 1 Sack

Fisher started to get a lot of snaps in 2021, and really came on toward the end of the season. After Avery Roberts went down with an injury, Fisher started getting some starts. His best performance of the season came against Utah State in the LA Bowl, where he racked up 10 tackles, a career high.

With some shuffling in the Linebacker group, and former Linebackers coach Trent Bray now the Defensive Coordinator, Fisher is in line for a much larger role in 2022. Headed into the season he looks like a full time starter in what should be a strong, deep unit.

