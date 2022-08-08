Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #15 - Linebacker Kyrei Fisher

We’re back with week four of our countdown of 30 of Oregon State Football’s Most Important Players for the 2022 season. Today we’re taking another look at the linebackers, with a player who came on strong toward the end of the 2021 campaign.

#15 - Linebacker Kyrei Fisher

Key 2021 Stats

10 Solo Tackles, 30 Total Tackles

2 Tackles for a loss, 1 Sack

Fisher started to get a lot of snaps in 2021, and really came on toward the end of the season. After Avery Roberts went down with an injury, Fisher started getting some starts. His best performance of the season came against Utah State in the LA Bowl, where he racked up 10 tackles, a career high.

With some shuffling in the Linebacker group, and former Linebackers coach Trent Bray now the Defensive Coordinator, Fisher is in line for a much larger role in 2022. Headed into the season he looks like a full time starter in what should be a strong, deep unit.

