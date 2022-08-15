Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #10 - Running Back Deshaun Fenwick

We’re back for Week 5 of Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on the 2022 Football Team. We’re starting the week off by taking a look at what might be the most competitive camp battle headed into the season; the competition to be the team’s new starting running back.

#10 - Running Back Deshaun Fenwick

Key Stats

448 Yards on 78 Rushing Attempts, an average of 5.7 yards per carry

4 Rushing Touchdowns

4 Receptions for 14 Yards

While B.J. Baylor is fighting for a roster spot in Green Bay, Oregon State’s running backs are fighting over who will be his successor as the Beavers’ number one rushing option. Of the three most likely option, Deshaun Fenwick should be the frontrunner, with two years of experience at both OSU and South Carolina.

Fenwick will have to fend off challenges from Trey Lowe and true freshman Damien Martinez, but after Fenwick was trusted to be Baylor’s back up last season the coaching staff will be sure to give him plenty of opportunities to succeed. Fenwick flashed big play potential last year, breaking off for a few big runs early in the season, and we should see more of that in 2022.

