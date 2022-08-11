Zander Esty commits to Oregon State Football

Zander Esty is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound interior offensive lineman from Auburn, California. The 2023 recruit is very talented and also held offers from Cal, Fresno State, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter today.

Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik continues to work wonders for Oregon State football. The Beavers offensive lineman have been the strength of the team the last couple of years, I’ve said this before but hiring Jim Michalczik to coach the offensive line continues to pay dividends. Zander Etsy is another big-time athlete to add to the rotation and has the potential and frame to develop into a multi-year starter on the offensive line.

The Beavers have had a busy summer on the recruiting trail and continue to add to a solid 2023 recruiting class. Zander is the 15th commit and joins big names like Kelze Howard, Montrel Hatten and Aidan Chiles. Check out the full list of 2023 commits here.