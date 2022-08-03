Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #18 - Wide Receiver Tyjon Lindsey

Welcome back to Building the Dam’s countdown of the 30 of the Most Important Players on the 2022 Football roster. Today, we’re taking a look at a player who’s taking a big step up on the depth chart this season, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey.

#18 - Wide ReceiverTyjon Lindsey

Key Stats

16 receptions for 232 yards

5 rushing attempts for 17 yards

3 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

Averaged 14.5 yards per catch, 23.2 yards per game

Perhaps no other player on Oregon State’s roster is better poised for a breakout year than Tyjon Lindsey. Lindsey has already found ways to contribute despite a limited amount of touches, with 4 total touchdowns during the 2021 campaign. With the departures of Trevon Bradford and Zeriah Beason, Lindsey should find himself getting a lot more looks from Chance Nolan. Lindsey already has big play ability, and could be showing up on a lot more highlight reels in 2022.

Previously on the countdown