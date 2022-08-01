Counting Down Oregon State's Most Important Players for 2022: #20 - Offensive Lineman Marco Brewer

We're back for week 3 of our countdown of Oregon State's 30 Most Important Players for the 2022 Football Season. Today, we're heading back to the O-Line. Last season, OSU's offensive line was one of the best in the country, but the Beavers have lost a few veterans, meaning new players are going to have to step up and take the reigns. Today we're looking at one of those players.

#20 - Offensive Lineman Marco Brewer

Brewer already made an impact last season at left guard, anchoring the left side of the line after injuries caused some shuffling in the depth chart. Heading into 2022 his performance was recognized by the Outland Trophy committee who named him to the Outland Trophy watchlist, given each year to the country's top interior lineman.

Oregon State will have a new center in 2022, and the right side of the line will undergo some changes, but with Brewer and Tackle Joshua Gray, the left side of the line should be intact, providing some hugely useful continuity this season. They're a veteran group who work well together, and should be able to set up the Beavers' next great running back well.

Previously on the countdown