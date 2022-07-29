 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #21 - Safety Alton Julian

After going down with an ACL tear, Julian should come roaring back in 2022.

By John Severs
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Oregon State at USC

We’re back with our countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on Oregon State’s 2022 Football roster. Today, we’re going back to the secondary to take a look at a player whose return from injury could mean a big improvement to the unit, safety Alton Julian

#21 - Alton Julian

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Oregon State at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Stats

  • 20 Solo Tackles, 34 Total Tackles
  • 4 Pass Deflections
  • 1 Interception

Julian was looking solid through the first half of the season, before he tore his ACL against Utah. Despite missing the rest of the season, Julian was named to Pro Football Focus’s All Pac-12 Second Team. Impressive when he only had seven games on the books.

Julian might not be ready to go for the start of the season, potentially giving the starting job to Akili Arnold, but he should be ready to go sometime this season. Once he is, it could be huge for an Oregon State secondary that struggled mightily last year. He adds an aggressive element and some big play abilities to a group that needs them.

Previously on the countdown

Loading comments...