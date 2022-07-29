Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #21 - Safety Alton Julian

We’re back with our countdown of the 30 Most Important Players on Oregon State’s 2022 Football roster. Today, we’re going back to the secondary to take a look at a player whose return from injury could mean a big improvement to the unit, safety Alton Julian

#21 - Alton Julian

Key Stats

20 Solo Tackles, 34 Total Tackles

4 Pass Deflections

1 Interception

Julian was looking solid through the first half of the season, before he tore his ACL against Utah. Despite missing the rest of the season, Julian was named to Pro Football Focus’s All Pac-12 Second Team. Impressive when he only had seven games on the books.

Julian might not be ready to go for the start of the season, potentially giving the starting job to Akili Arnold, but he should be ready to go sometime this season. Once he is, it could be huge for an Oregon State secondary that struggled mightily last year. He adds an aggressive element and some big play abilities to a group that needs them.

