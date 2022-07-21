Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #27 - Cornerback Alex Austin

Today in our countdown of 30 of Oregon State’s most important players for 2022, we take our first look at OSU’s secondary. The Beavers’ defensive backs made some big plays last year, but overall the unit does need to improve substantially. The talent is there for this to be a great group of players, we’ll have to see if they can put it all together this season.

#27 - Cornerback Alex Austin

Key Stats

Started all 13 games in 2021, his first season as a full time starter

Made 47 tackles, with half a tackle for a loss.

9 Pass Deflections

2 Interceptions

All Pac-12 Honorable Mention

After a bit of a rough stretch early in the season, Austin established himself as one of the Beavers’ best assets in the secondary. He was an especially key part of the win over Arizona State, picking off a pass early in the game to give Oregon State some early momentum en route to a bowl clinching victory. As a redshirt sophomore he’s still got some room for growth, but he’s shown off a lot of big play potential, and his next season should be exciting to watch.

