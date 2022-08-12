Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #11 - Offensive Lineman Taliese Fuaga

We’re closing off Week 4 of Building the Dam’s Countdown of the 30 Most Important Football Players with another look at the Offensive Line. Specifically, we’re focusing on a player who will have a much bigger role in 2022, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

#11 - Offensive Lineman Taliese Fuaga

Of the players who will start on the offensive line for the Beavers in 2022, Fuaga is the least experienced. Fuaga saw action in most of last season’s games, but with Brandon Kipper moving to right guard following the departure of Nous Keobounnam, Fuaga should be taking the starting right tackle spot.

That’ll make him an immediate target for opposing D Linemen, but Fuaga looked like he was up to the task from his limited action in 2021. He looked especially good late in the season, so as he gets more experience under his belt the Oregon State line should solidify. If that happens, the running game shouldn’t miss a step and the passing game could be tremendous.

Previously on the countdown