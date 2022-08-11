Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #12 - Defensive Lineman Simon Sandberg

On today’s edition of Building the Dam’s countdown of Oregon State’s 30 Most Important Players of 2022, we’re taking a look at the Defensive Line. The unit boasts some some of the team’s most seasoned players, and should be a strength this year.
#12 - Defensive Lineman Simon Sandberg
Key Stats
- 9 Solo Tackles, 18 Total Tackles
Now is his third season, Sandberg has become a veteran presence on the Defensive Line. the big man from Sweden had his best year in 2021, with a career high of 18 tackles, and his best game in the LA Bowl, where he got a career high 5 tackles.
With Sandberg back, and with the potential of a healthy Isaac Hodgins, Defensive Line should be a strength for the Beavers this season. Oregon State’s D-Line has mostly been used to set up pressure from its Linebackers, but with Trent Bray now the Beavers’ Defensive Coordinator, more aggression from the front 3 should be expected. We’ll have to see if Sandberg is ready to deliver.
Previously on the countdown
- #13 - Rejzohn Wright
- #14 - Joshua Gray
- #15 - Kyrei Fisher
- #16 - Kitan Oladapo
- #17 - Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
- #18 - Tyjon Lindsey
- #19 - Jaydon Grant
- #20 - Marco Brewer
- #21 - Alton Julian
- #22 - Tristan Gebbia
- #23 - Jake Levengood
- #24 - Everett Hayes
- #25 - Anthony Gould
- #26 - Jack Colletto
- #27 - Alex Austin
- #28 - Trey Lowe
- #29 - Thomas Sio
- #30 - Luke Loecher
Loading comments...