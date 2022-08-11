Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #12 - Defensive Lineman Simon Sandberg

On today’s edition of Building the Dam’s countdown of Oregon State’s 30 Most Important Players of 2022, we’re taking a look at the Defensive Line. The unit boasts some some of the team’s most seasoned players, and should be a strength this year.

#12 - Defensive Lineman Simon Sandberg

Key Stats

9 Solo Tackles, 18 Total Tackles

Now is his third season, Sandberg has become a veteran presence on the Defensive Line. the big man from Sweden had his best year in 2021, with a career high of 18 tackles, and his best game in the LA Bowl, where he got a career high 5 tackles.

With Sandberg back, and with the potential of a healthy Isaac Hodgins, Defensive Line should be a strength for the Beavers this season. Oregon State’s D-Line has mostly been used to set up pressure from its Linebackers, but with Trent Bray now the Beavers’ Defensive Coordinator, more aggression from the front 3 should be expected. We’ll have to see if Sandberg is ready to deliver.

