Counting Down Oregon State’s Most Important Players for 2022: #26 - Inside Linebacker Jack Colletto

Today on our countdown of Oregon State Football’s 30 Most Important Players for next season, we’re taking a look at one of the most versatile players on the team. With changes coming to the Beavers defense and running game, Linebacker Jack Colletto’s role on the team might look pretty different in 2022.

#26 - Linebacker Jack Colletto

Key Stats

31 Rushing Attempts for 144 Yards, with 8 Touchdowns

1 Reception for 1 Yard and 1 Touchdown

8 Tackles, 7 of them solo

1 Interception and 1 Pass Deflection

1 Forced Fumble

After converting from quarterback a couple seasons ago, it seemed like Jack Colletto was everywhere on the field in 2021. He was the Beavers go to goal line running back, grabbing 8 touchdowns over the season. He was a useful piece of the linebacker rotation, producing three turnovers over the course of the season. The Beavers even managed to work him into the passing game, getting him a receiving touchdown against Utah.

It will be interesting to see how Colletto’s role develops this season. Linebackers coach Trent Bray became the team’s interim Defensive Coordinator midway through last season, and has been promoted to full time since then. He’s mentioned wanting to make some changes to OSU’s scheme to make the linebacker group more aggressive, and that could give Colletto more opportunities for big plays.

The running game will also go through a big shake up with the departure of leading rusher B.J. Baylor. Colletto will probably still see some use as a goal line back, but it’s possible some of that work will go to one of the team’s other running backs as they start to take on more duties offensively.

