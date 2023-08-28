Building the Dam’s Top 20 for 2023 - #6) - Anthony Gould

We’re entering the final stretch of Building the Dam’s countdown of the top 20 players to watch in 2023. Today we’re going to focus one one of the most dynamic playmakers on the Oregon State Beavers’ roster. With a new quarterback with a big arm in the pocket, it could be a huge year for wide receiver Anthony Gould.

#6) Anthony Gould - Wide Receiver

Gould has already made himself famous as one of the best returners in the country. He led the nation in average yards per punt return with 18.3, and returned two punts for touchdowns. As a returner he was named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News, CBS Sports and PFF, and was an All Pac-12 First Teamer as well.

In addition to all of that, he was also one of the Beavers’ best receivers. He was second on the team in receiving yards with 457. Gould was most known for some explosive big plays, including a huge 74 yard reception against Boise State in the season opener.

With Tre-Shaun Harrison and Tyjon Lindsey off to the pros, Gould should shoulder a heavier load as a receiver. With DJ Uiangalelei the Beavers new starting quarterback, the Beavers have the potential to field one of the most dynamic quarterback/receiver pairs in the country.

