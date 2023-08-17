Building the Dam’s Top 20 for 2023 - #13) Jaden Robinson

The next spot in the Top 20 Oregon State players countdown is held by a feisty defensive back, who looks ready to carry the torch for the Beavers secondary. Today, at the #13 spot, it’s none other than Jaden Robinson.

#13) Jaden Robinson

Gentle and kind while holding bowl game trophies, the Beavers will be hoping that Jaden Robinson’s likable nature extends in no way to his opponents, as the junior defensive back should be done growing into his role and will likely be ready to be thrust into the spotlight.

Like most defensive backs at this level, the Washington-native is a natural athlete with high-end ability to disrupt the passing game and help in run stoppage, but the way he ended last year with five solo tackles and a sack against Florida was all the sign that head coach Jonathan Smith needed to put his trust in the budding talent.

A great personality with the wind in his sails on the field, with a hopefully continually improved defense surrounding him to let his game grow, a more consistent and productive output level from Robinson should be in store for 2023.

