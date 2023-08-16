Building the Dam’s Top 20 for 2023 - #14) Deshaun Fenwick

The next spot in the Top 20 Oregon State players countdown is held by a Beavers tailback, who may not be the featured option in the backfield, but will add some serious value. Today, it’s former transfer Deshaun Fenwick coming in at the #14 spot.

#14) Deshaun Fenwick

Don’t look twice if you don’t notice Deshaun Fenwick at first out there this season, the backfield piece will be rocking the #1 jersey (just like his defensive counterpart Ryan Cooper Jr.) and should emerge as the switch-up option to Damien Martinez in a very talented running back core.

The 6’ 2”, 220-pounder ended the season on a high-note, torching Florida for 107 rushing yards and posting a combined three scores against Washington and Oregon prior to that, en route to finishing the campaign with 7 total touchdowns. And while Martinez will still lead the group with his mix of speed and strength, the true power game of the Beavers run attack should come from a true bruiser like Fenwick.

Personally, I like Fenwick’s running style and with more time in Jonathan Smith’s system, the belief that Oregon State might boast the conference’s best duo of running backs in the Pac-12 could come to fruition this year, based on how Fenwick steps into his complimentary role.

