Building the Dam’s Top 20 for 2023 - #5) James Rawls

An All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection a season ago, coming in at the #5 spot in our Top 20 Oregon State players countdown is defensive lineman, James Rawls.

#5) James Rawls

If I’ve learned anything about football in my time here on earth, it’s that quarterbacks don’t believe running the ball is ever necessary, kickers will forever be a strange part of the game and offensive lineman absolutely hate going up against defensive linemen who can beat you with speed, size and everything in between. So to put it lightly, I don’t believe James Rawls will be on the Christmas card lists for any opposing players.

At 6’ 2” and pushing 290 pounds, the tough as nails defender picked up 30 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble in 2022, as an interior line nightmare that also loves to work his way into the “B” and “C” gaps and create havoc on stunts. I almost expected more production wise from Rawls despite his strong numbers, but that’s the beauty of being on the inside. All the work and often, very little of the credit from the outside.

