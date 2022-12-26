Way too early 2023 Depth Chart

Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!
There’s obviously going to be some roster changes in the next nine months. Big time contributors this season are mulling their decision about returning to Corvallis for another year. Guys like Omar Speights, Kitan Oladapo, Isaac Hodgins etc etc. We know quite a few seniors are out of eligibility and Luke Musgrave and Rejzohn Wright are both headed to the NFL.
You also can’t forget about the transfer portal. It would be odd if Oregon State didn’t lose/add a few more players. Despite the fluidity of Oregon State’s football roster, I took a stab at the depth chart for next season. Starters in bold:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
- DJ Uiagalelei
- Ben Gulbranson
- Aidan Chiles
- Travis Throckmorton
- Dom Montiel
Running Back
- Damien Martinez
- Jam Griffin
- Deshaun Fenwick
- Trey Lowe
- Isaiah Newell
Wide Receiver
- Anthony Gould
- Montrel Hatten
- Jeremiah Noga
Wide Receiver
- John Dunmore
- Jesiah Irish
- Makiya Tongue
- Rweha Munyagi Jr.
Wide Receiver
- Silas Bolden
- Jimmy Valsin III
- Tastean Reddicks
- Trevor Pope
Tight End
- Jake Overman
- Gabe Milbourn
- Cooper Jensen
Tight End
- Jack Velling
- J.T. Byrne
Left Tackle
- Joshua Gray
- Tyler Morano
Left Guard
- Marco Brewer
- Heneli Bloomfield
- Dylan Lopez
Center
- Jake Levengood
- Tanner Miller
- Flavio Gonzalez
Right Guard
- Grant Starck
- Dylan Lopez
- Cooper Darling
Right Tackle
- Taliese Fuaga
- Jacob Anderson
DEFENSE
Defensive End
- James Rawls
- Joe Golden
- Thomas Collins
- Omarion Fa’amoe
Defensive Tackle
- Isaac Hodgins
- Thomas Sio
- Tavis Shippen
- Quincy Wright
Defensive End
- Sione Lolohea
- Kelze Howard
- Semisi Saluni
- Takari Hickle
Outside Linebacker
- Riley Sharp
- Cory Stover
- Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
Inside Linebacker
- Easton Mascarenas
- Michael Erhart
- Isaiah Chisom
Inside Linebacker
- Omar Speights
- John Miller
- Melvin Jordan
Outside Linebacker
- John McCartan
- Andrew Chatfield Jr
- Cade Brownholtz
- Ryan Franke
Cornerback
- Alex Austin
- Ryan Cooper Jr
Safety
- Alton Julian
- Ian Massey
Safety
- Kitan Oladapo
- Akili Arnold
- Wynston Russell
Nickel
- Jaden Robinson
- Jack Kane
Cornerback
- Skyler Thomas
- Andre Jordan Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
- Everett Hayes
- Atticus Sappington
Punter
- Josh Green
Long Snapper
- Dylan Black
Holder
- Josh Green
Punt Returner
- Anthony Gould
- Jesiah Irish
Kick Returner
- Silas Bolden
- Jesiah Irish
The Beavers appear poised to return a lot of production on both sides of the ball (knock on wood). The secondary will lose the most, but players like Alton Julian, Jaden Robinson and Skyler Thomas are ready and eager for bigger roles. Losing Simon Sandberg and Cody Anderson on the defensive line is not ideal. If Kelze Howard or Thomas Collins are able to contribute as freshman that would be big.
Offensively the quarterback competition will be fascinating. DJ Uiagalelei has the most collegiate experience, while Ben Gulbranson will know the offense and system better than anyone in the QB room. Damien Martinez is back looking to have an even bigger sophomore season. The running back room is loaded, but those guys take a lot of hits and that’s a position where you absolutely need a lot of depth. The offensive line should be very very good once again. Brandon Kipper is gone, but the coaching staff will have at least 9 players they feel really confident in putting out there on Saturdays.
Expectations are going to be sky-high next season. Fans will want even more progress after a 10-win season. DJ Uiagalelei appears to be the missing piece that can truly put Oregon State over the top into the ‘elite’ category. The Beavs won’t play USC or Arizona State next season. Colorado, Oregon and Arizona on the road won’t be easy. They’ll also face UCLA, Utah and Washington in Reser Stadium. Playing in the Pac-12 championship is likely the next step for Oregon State and they’ll have their work cut out for them. Is it September yet?! Go Beavs!
