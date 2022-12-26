Way too early 2023 Depth Chart

Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!

There’s obviously going to be some roster changes in the next nine months. Big time contributors this season are mulling their decision about returning to Corvallis for another year. Guys like Omar Speights, Kitan Oladapo, Isaac Hodgins etc etc. We know quite a few seniors are out of eligibility and Luke Musgrave and Rejzohn Wright are both headed to the NFL.

You also can’t forget about the transfer portal. It would be odd if Oregon State didn’t lose/add a few more players. Despite the fluidity of Oregon State’s football roster, I took a stab at the depth chart for next season. Starters in bold:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei Ben Gulbranson Aidan Chiles Travis Throckmorton Dom Montiel

Running Back

Damien Martinez Jam Griffin Deshaun Fenwick Trey Lowe Isaiah Newell

Wide Receiver

Anthony Gould Montrel Hatten Jeremiah Noga

Wide Receiver

John Dunmore Jesiah Irish Makiya Tongue Rweha Munyagi Jr.

Wide Receiver

Silas Bolden Jimmy Valsin III Tastean Reddicks Trevor Pope

Tight End

Jake Overman Gabe Milbourn Cooper Jensen

Tight End

Jack Velling J.T. Byrne

Left Tackle

Joshua Gray Tyler Morano

Left Guard

Marco Brewer Heneli Bloomfield Dylan Lopez

Center

Jake Levengood Tanner Miller Flavio Gonzalez

Right Guard

Grant Starck Dylan Lopez Cooper Darling

Right Tackle

Taliese Fuaga Jacob Anderson

DEFENSE

Defensive End

James Rawls Joe Golden Thomas Collins Omarion Fa’amoe

Defensive Tackle

Isaac Hodgins Thomas Sio Tavis Shippen Quincy Wright

Defensive End

Sione Lolohea Kelze Howard Semisi Saluni Takari Hickle

Outside Linebacker

Riley Sharp Cory Stover Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Inside Linebacker

Easton Mascarenas Michael Erhart Isaiah Chisom

Inside Linebacker

Omar Speights John Miller Melvin Jordan

Outside Linebacker

John McCartan Andrew Chatfield Jr Cade Brownholtz Ryan Franke

Cornerback

Alex Austin Ryan Cooper Jr

Safety

Alton Julian Ian Massey

Safety

Kitan Oladapo Akili Arnold Wynston Russell

Nickel

Jaden Robinson Jack Kane

Cornerback

Skyler Thomas Andre Jordan Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Everett Hayes Atticus Sappington

Punter

Josh Green

Long Snapper

Dylan Black

Holder

Josh Green

Punt Returner

Anthony Gould Jesiah Irish

Kick Returner

Silas Bolden Jesiah Irish

The Beavers appear poised to return a lot of production on both sides of the ball (knock on wood). The secondary will lose the most, but players like Alton Julian, Jaden Robinson and Skyler Thomas are ready and eager for bigger roles. Losing Simon Sandberg and Cody Anderson on the defensive line is not ideal. If Kelze Howard or Thomas Collins are able to contribute as freshman that would be big.

Offensively the quarterback competition will be fascinating. DJ Uiagalelei has the most collegiate experience, while Ben Gulbranson will know the offense and system better than anyone in the QB room. Damien Martinez is back looking to have an even bigger sophomore season. The running back room is loaded, but those guys take a lot of hits and that’s a position where you absolutely need a lot of depth. The offensive line should be very very good once again. Brandon Kipper is gone, but the coaching staff will have at least 9 players they feel really confident in putting out there on Saturdays.

Expectations are going to be sky-high next season. Fans will want even more progress after a 10-win season. DJ Uiagalelei appears to be the missing piece that can truly put Oregon State over the top into the ‘elite’ category. The Beavs won’t play USC or Arizona State next season. Colorado, Oregon and Arizona on the road won’t be easy. They’ll also face UCLA, Utah and Washington in Reser Stadium. Playing in the Pac-12 championship is likely the next step for Oregon State and they’ll have their work cut out for them. Is it September yet?! Go Beavs!