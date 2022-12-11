Jonathan Smith Receives Contract Extension & Raise

Later today Oregon State will announce a contract extension for head football coach Jonathan Smith. The contract is for six years and $30.6 million. John Canzano had the news first:

Oregon State has extended the contract of football coach Jonathan Smith.



I expect an announcement from the school later today. Additional years and a raise for @Coach_Smith, per a source involved in the negotiations. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 11, 2022

Coach Smith’s new contract includes a raise for next season and a bump in salary for the coaching staff. Jonathan Smith has done an amazing job rebuilding this football program. The Beavers are working on a potential 10-win season (would be just the 3rd in school history). Despite close losses to USC & Washington the Beavers finished the regular season on a high note beating Oregon and being ranked #14 in the latest CFP poll.

Nick Daschel’s story for OregonLive includes more details on the figures and yearly salary. Interestingly enough details are not known yet for the cost of a buyout. Coach Smith will now be the 5th highest paid coach in the conference, just ahead of Dan Lanning (Oregon) and Justin Wilcox (Cal).

Oregon State is preparing to face the Florida Gators next weekend in the Las Vegas Bowl.