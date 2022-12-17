Oregon State throttles Florida, 30-3

Oregon State executed their game plan to perfection on Saturday earning their 10th and final win of the 2022 season. The Gators were down to their third string QB (Jack Miller III) and Florida’s offense was held to just 219 yards on the day. On the flip side Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 107 yards getting the majority of the carries after an early Damien Martinez left shoulder injury. Martinez’s injury didn’t seem too serious, but the Beavers controlled the game and didn’t need to rush him back and risk further injury.

Here’s how it all went down in Las Vegas:

FIRST HALF

Florida and Oregon State traded three-and-outs to start the game. The Gators then put together an 11-play, 51 yard drive that ended in a 52-yard field goal attempt that just hooked left. Despite a few false start’s Jack Miller and the Gator offense looked like they might be able to move the ball against the Beavs. Oregon State was locked in on the Florida running backs all game though and were not going to let Trevor Etienne or Montrell Johnson Jr. get free for big gains. The game plan worked as the Gators were held scoreless until the games final minute. On the Beavers second possession Gulbranson completed a long pass to Silas Bolden to get in the redzone. Tyjon Lindsey punched in the touchdown on a fly-sweep. Interestingly enough Tristan Gebbia was inserted into the game on the Beavers third series. Oregon State said the plan all along was to get Gebbia some game action in his final collegiate game. Gebbia helped lead the Beavers into the redzone, but they had to settle for a field goal. A blocked Oregon State field goal at the half, meant the game was still close at the break (10-0 OSU).

SECOND HALF

Oregon State got the ball to start the third quarter and looked ready to punt after Fenwick was stopped on a 3rd-and-1 play. BUT the Beavers pulled out some trickeration and snapped it directly to Jack Colletto who picked up the first down to keep the drive alive. Silas Bolden had a fantastic 15-yard touchdown catch and just like that the Beavers were up 17-0. A blocked Florida punt and a Ben Gulbranson touchdown run meant the route was on despite a missed extra point, 23-0 Beavers. After another short Gator drive Oregon State put together a fantastic 13-play, 98-yard drive that Jam Griffin capped off with a touchdown, 30-0 OSU. The fourth quarter was void of drama besides a Florida Gator 435 game streak of putting points on the board. The streak extends back to 1988 and leads FBS football. In the end the Florida Gators kicked a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to get points on the board.

The Pros:

WINNING! 10 wins is an amazing accomplishment. Way to go Oregon State!

Deshaun Fenwick topping 100 yards. Way to step up and handle the bulk of the carries against a physical Florida team.

Zero turnovers. This Gator team forces a lot of turnovers. Excellent job playing a clean game.

Silas Bolden was phenomenal today. 99 yards and a touchdown doesn’t tell the full story.

The defense was impressive. Held Florida to 1.2 Yards-per-carry!

Andrew Chatfield Jr. (pictured sacking Jack Miller III) had an awesome game against his former team. That had to be an especially satisfying victory for Andrew.

The Cons: