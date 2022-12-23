BREAKING: DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to Oregon State

According to Pete Thamel a Senior College Football Writer for ESPN, DJ Uiagalelei the top quarterback in the transfer portal, is expected to commit to Oregon State. There’s no official announcement yet, but it is expected in the upcoming days.

Sources: Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to Oregon State. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 24, 2022

We previously listed DJ Uiagalelei as the Beavers #1 target this offseason and he is truly one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. The No. 1 QB of the 2020 recruiting class was the heir-apparent to Trevor Lawrence and looked phenomenal as a true freshman stepping up for the injured Lawrence. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds he’s tough to bring down and has all the physical tools you could ever ask for at the quarterback position. The offense struggled at times the past couple seasons compared to Clemson’s typical lofty standards, but DJ has been productive. He’s from the West Coast originally (California) and his little brother (edge rusher) recently committed to the Oregon Ducks.

More information and analysis to follow, but this is huge for Oregon State. DJ Uiagalelei has to be considered the front-runner to start the 2023 season. Uiagalelei played three seasons at QB for Clemson and finished with a 21-6 overall record. This past season he threw for 2,521 yards with 22 TDs (7 INTs); he also ran for 545 yards and 7 TDs.