The transfer portal is officially open and it will be a wild 45 days. Chance Nolan and Ron Hardge III have already entered the transfer portal and more Beavs could follow later this month. The new transfer window periods were adopted this year so players now have 45 days after the season and then another 15 days at the beginning of May to put their names in the portal (these rules don’t apply to grad transfers).

Oregon State courted J.T. Daniels last offseason, but ultimately missed out and weren’t exactly ready to play the game of landing a big name QB transfer. This offseason could be different. Anyone who watched the Beavers this year have been impressed by their offensive line/running backs and their defense was the best it’s been in years. The missing ingredient ended up being an elite quarterback. Chance Nolan looked great at times, but turnovers in big games were disastrous. Ben Gulbranson took over admirably and he’s still just a redshirt freshman so he has plenty of time to grow, but the quarterback position has not been the strength of this Beaver team.

Beaver fans have big hopes for Ben Gulbranson and 4-star recruit Aidan Chiles; but Oregon State needs a veteran quarterback who can help the Beavers win immediately. This team will return a lot of production on both sides of the ball and they need a quarterback that can make the big plays to win games against elite competition. Oregon State would really benefit from recruiting one of the top transfer quarterbacks this offseason even if they only have one year of eligibility remaining. Lets take a look at who they should target:

1. DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. The No. 1 QB of the 2020 recruiting class was the heir-apparent to Trevor Lawrence and looked phenomenal as a true freshman stepping up for the injured Lawrence. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds he’s tough to bring down and has all the physical tools you could ever ask for at the quarterback position. The offense struggled at times the past couple seasons compared to Clemson’s typical lofty standards, but DJ has been productive. He’s from the West Coast originally (California). UCLA is also looking for a quarterback and will be recruiting Uiagalelei, but he should be at the top of Oregon State’s list.

4⭐️Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei will transfer as first reported by @SSN_Clemson. A couple schools to watch: Oregon State, UCLA, Fresno State pic.twitter.com/p5rUu8VcVp — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) December 5, 2022

2. Brennan Armstrong - Virginia

Armstrong was one of the most of the most productive QBs in all of college football in 2021. 4,449 yards, 65.2% completion, 31 TDs... Eye-popping statistics! The lefty is a fantastic athlete and leader. Virginia struggled this season though dealing with a new coach and team tragedy. Instead of heading off to the NFL, grad transfer Brennan Armstrong is looking for a team that is in position to succeed. He’d be the perfect quarterback option for Oregon State as they look to have a huge season. Can Oregon State entice Brennan Armstrong to the opposite coast?

3. Kedon Slovis - Pittsburgh

Pac-12 fans will remember Kedon Slovis from his three years as USC’s starter. He’s now a 4-year starter who’s enjoyed a bunch of success and has already been linked to Missouri amongst other schools. The Arizona native might welcome a move back the Pac-12 and could be a huge addition for the Beavers.

4. Hudson Card - Texas

Hudson Card was highly recruited out of Austin, but decided to stay home on decision day. Unfortunately he never got the chance to really show his stuff with the Longhorns. The pocket-passer has a big arm and is clearly talented despite only being called on when Quinn Ewers was injured. Arch Manning is headed to Texas next season though and Hudson Card is ready to spread his wings as a consistent starter. The Ducks just hired Will Stein as their offensive coordinator though and Stein was Hudson Card’s high school coach. Could the duo be reunited in Eugene or would Oregon State be a better fit for Hudson?

5. Jeff Sims - Georgia Tech

The Florida native is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds. He’s a big threat with his legs and schools like Virginia, Indiana and others are already recruiting Jeff Sims for next season. The Beavers could use his playmaking and adding some read-options to their playbook would make their rushing attack even harder to defend. Jam Griffin transferred from Georgia Tech and the fit has been excellent with the Beavs.

Others to target:

Devin Leary - NC State

Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State

Brett Gabbert - Miami OH

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin

Luke Altmyer - Ole Miss

Hank Bachmeier - Boise State

Drew Pyne - Notre Dame

Austin Reed - Western Kentucky

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

Mike Wright - Vanderbilt

These are some big quarterback names that are looking to transfer and have huge seasons. Oregon State is coming off a fantastic season and have their sights set on a 2023 Pac-12 Championship. They should go all out for one of these quarterbacks in the transfer portal that can help lead them to new heights. If the Beavers aren’t able to land a big name for next season no problem they are still set for the future with Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles. But if Oregon State can land one of these veteran college QBs the sky is the limit next season.