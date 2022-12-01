Chance Nolan Enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal. The Oregon State quarterback started 17 consecutive games to end last season and start this season, before a neck injury forced him out against Utah. Chance Nolan was 10-7 as the Oregon State starter and threw for 4,153 yards and 32 TDs in his OSU career. Nolan also added 508 yards and 5 TDs with his legs.

Ben Gulbranson will continue to serve as the starter through Oregon State’s bowl game. Tristian Gebbia will be his backup, but will be out of eligibility for the 2023 season. Gulbranson now has the inside track to be named the starter for next season. Oregon State fans are excited about the arrival of Aidan Chiles, but it can be tough for true freshman to make an immediate impact at the next level. Current quarterbacks Travis Throckmorton and Dom Montiel will also compete at the quarterback position.

Big thank you to Chance Nolan for all he did while at Oregon State. Nolan is a special talent with his dual-threat abilities and looked phenomenal at times when the offense was in sync. One of my favorite moments was when he tossed four touchdowns against USC as the Beavers rolled to a 45-27 victory in the Coliseum last season.