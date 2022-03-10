J.T. Daniels visits Oregon State

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel (and confirmed by many others), J.T. Daniels is visiting Oregon State football today. The former five-star quarterback is wildly talented and just won a national championship with Georgia as the backup to Stetson Bennett.

Oregon State returns a majority of the offensive line, and there’s an attraction to playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach like Jonathan Smith. The vibe of the program has been appealing to Daniels. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

Before he was a Georgia Bulldog J.T. Daniels was going to be the next great USC quarterback until he suffered a brutal knee injury. If he did commit to Oregon State he would be the highest ranked recruit ever to play for the Beavs, surpassing Thomas Tyner.

The Beavers seem to be well stocked at the quarterback position between Chance Nolan and Tristian Gebbia. But J.T. Daniels would be the most talented quarterback if he joined the roster this fall and would likely be the starter to open the season. Daniels has repeatedly said he won’t make a decision until after Spring Football. West Virginia and Missouri are in the mix with Oregon State.