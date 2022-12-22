Offensive Lineman Grant Starck Commits to Oregon State

Yesterday was a great day for the Beavers, when one of their best signing days in years delivered two four star recruits and a bevy of promising three stars. Santa wasn’t done bringing gifts to Oregon State however, as one of the best offensive lineman in the transfer portal announced his decision to play for the Beavers today.

I’M COMMITTED ⬛️. Excited to be a Beaver and can’t wait to get to work!! pic.twitter.com/8hwe298qaQ — Grant (@grantstarck) December 22, 2022

Starck previously played for the Nevada Wolf Pack, where he was their starting left tackle. Last season we was an All Mountain West Honorable Mention. Prior to Nevada, Starck attended Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon, giving him a local connection to both Oregon State and Oregon.

Starck announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 2nd, and drew immediate interest from several schools. Oregon State offered him a few days after his announcement, and now his decision has been made. With Oregon State’s offensive line losing a few players due to graduation, Starck could be a huge addition for the Beavers.