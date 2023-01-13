Cal transfer Jermaine Terry commits to Oregon State

Jermaine Terry is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound Tight End originally from California. Jermaine previously played for the Cal Golden Bears.

Blessed.. Time to get to work✊ pic.twitter.com/lhy7gB2I1c — Jermaine Terry II † (@AllDayMaine) January 13, 2023

Jermaine Terry II was a former 4-star, top-200 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He has a lot of experience playing in 17 games over two year for Cal, recording 8 catches for 52 yards. His stats won’t blow you away, but Terry is a fantastic athlete who brings a unique dynamic to the Tight End room. Oregon State is one of the rare college football teams that will put two TEs on the field a lot and Terry will immediately make an impact.

Jermaine Terry joins Mason Tufaga (LB), Grant Starck (OL), DJ Uiagalelei (QB) and Oluwaseyi Omotosho (Edge) as new players from the transfer portal this offseason. Oregon State isn’t done searching for impact players from the transfer portal. Defensive backs and wide receivers are also on their radar.

On the unfortunate side of things Omar Speights has decided to enter the transfer portal and should be one of the most sought after inside linebackers in the nation. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.