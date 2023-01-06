Wyoming transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho commits to Oregon State

Oluwaseyi Omotosho is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound pass rusher originally from Texas. Omotosho previously played for the Wyoming Cowboys, where he racked up 46 tackles & 6.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman.

Oluwaseyi announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 5th, and drew immediate interest from several schools including: West Virginia, Washington State, Indiana, Houston, Virginia Tech and many others. Oregon State offered him as soon as he entered the transfer portal and he visited Corvallis earlier this week.

Oluwaseyi Omotosho will provide an immediate boost to Oregon State’s defensive line, helping to replace seniors like Simon Sandberg & Cody Anderson. James Rawls recently announced he is returning to Corvallis and the duo should make a good team getting after opposing quarterbacks next season.