Wyoming transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho commits to Oregon State

Oluwaseyi Omotosho is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound pass rusher originally from Texas. Omotosho previously played for the Wyoming Cowboys, where he racked up 46 tackles & 6.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman.
Bout that time.. #COMMITTED #GoBeavs @Coach_Smith @CoachMikeOSU @Coach_Bray @robertcolemoore pic.twitter.com/9oclCmyoHX— (@_oseyio_) January 6, 2023
Oluwaseyi announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 5th, and drew immediate interest from several schools including: West Virginia, Washington State, Indiana, Houston, Virginia Tech and many others. Oregon State offered him as soon as he entered the transfer portal and he visited Corvallis earlier this week.
— (@_oseyio_) January 5, 2023
Oluwaseyi Omotosho will provide an immediate boost to Oregon State’s defensive line, helping to replace seniors like Simon Sandberg & Cody Anderson. James Rawls recently announced he is returning to Corvallis and the duo should make a good team getting after opposing quarterbacks next season.
