Utah transfer Mason Tufaga commits to Oregon State

Mason Tufaga is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker originally from Hawaii. Mason previously played for the Utah Utes. Mason’s brother Isaiah Tufaga (pictured) actually had an impressive true freshman season in 2018 for the Beavers. Isaiah Tufaga eventually transferred to Hawaii.

Mason Tufaga was a 4-star, top-300 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. His father played football for Utah from 1997-2000. The talented tackling machine could be looking to get playing time by replace Kyrei Fisher-Morris in the middle of Oregon State’s defense.

Mason Tufaga joins Grant Starck (OL), DJ Uiagalelei (QB) and Oluwaseyi Omotosho (Edge) as new players from the transfer portal this offseason. Oregon State isn’t done searching for impact players from the transfer portal. Defensive backs and wide receivers are also on their radar, so keep an eye out and stay tuned to Building the Dam.