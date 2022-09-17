The Beavers are bringing the show to Portland this evening. Providence Park is sold out and hopefully you’ll be one of the 25,000+ people cheering on Oregon State tonight. If you couldn’t snag a ticket or get to Portland the game is being broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State is looking to sweep their non-conference schedule for the first time since 2014. Montana State is down a few running backs, but they’ve got two talented quarterbacks that also like to run. It’ll be a great test for the Beavers before they focus on the Pac-12 portion of their schedule.
Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Montana State tonight:
Game Date/Time:
- Saturday September 17, 5:00 p.m PDT
Location:
- Providence Park - Portland, Oregon
Channel:
- Pac-12 Network
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Oregon State, -16
Radio Coverage:
TV:
