Oregon State Basketball: Isaiah Johnson Transfers To Portland State; Makes Way For K.C. Ibekwe

Isaiah Johnson, who just days ago announced his decision to leave Oregon State, has decided to transfer to nearby Portland State for the next step in his college career. Johnson will join the Vikings as “one of nine newcomers to the program”, who went 14-17 a year ago, which included an opening-day loss to the Beavers.

With Johnson’s departure, the door now opens for the 6’ 10” K.C. Ibekwe to join the program as the 13th scholarship player, joining a front-court that includes the likes of seven-footer Chol Marial, 6’ 8” bruiser Rodrigue Andela and a trio of 6’ 9” talents in Tyler Bilodeau, Dzmitry Ryuny and Michael Rataj. Clearly, the Beavers are not just looking for growth in terms of talent, but also in the literal sense as they try to rebound from last year’s 3-28 campaign.

Ibekwe is a noted raw talent from Centennial Secondary School in Canada and a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia. The lengthy center is being viewed as an under-valued potential NBA prospect that fits in the “late bloomer” category, but will need some development before showing his full array of potential at the collegiate level.