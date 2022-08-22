Opponent Preview - Montana State Bobcats (9/17)

Montana State Bobcats

Head Coach: Brent Vigen (2nd Season)

Brent Vigen (2nd Season) 2021 Record: 12-3 (7-1 in Big Sky)

12-3 (7-1 in Big Sky) Last Meeting: N/A (First Meeting)

N/A (First Meeting) Key Returners: QB - Tommy Mellot, RB - Isaiah Ifanse & LB - Callahan O’Reilly

QB - Tommy Mellot, RB - Isaiah Ifanse & LB - Callahan O’Reilly FCS National Championship vs North Dakota State: L 38-10

What to Know:

While Montana State is a FCS team, they should not be taken lightly coming off a FCS National Championship game appearance. Oregon State is better than in years past and this should still be a victory you can pencil in on the schedule though. The Bobcats head coach is Brent Vigen who was born and raised to be a head coach in the Montana region, he previously spent a bunch of years with North Dakota State and also Wyoming football.

Montana State is going to try and run the ball against the Beavers. Isaiah Ifanse is in the discussion for greatest Bobcat running back of all time. He’ll likely come to Portland holding the programs rushing record (206 yards away currently). As a junior, Isaiah Ifanse ran for 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Beavers will also have to worry about mobile quarterback Tommy Mellott. Mellott was primarily used as a rusher during his freshman season, but developed into the Bobcats quarterback of the future and started all of the Bobcats playoff games. An unfortunate ankle injury in the championship game required surgery this offseason though.

On the other side of the ball. Callahan O’Reilly will make a bunch of tackles in the middle of the field and the Bobcats have a very talented/experienced secondary. Ty Okada is the top tackler of the secondary and former Beav Jeffery Manning Jr. will be looking to have a big game against his former team.

The Beavers will likely have a significant advantage at the line of scrimmage though. The reason Montana State excelled last season was due to their offensive and defensive lines and they lost a lot of production. Six starters are gone between the offensive and defensive line. Including three FCS All-American’s.

Montana State still has championship expectations lead by their returning skill position players and experienced secondary. This should be a fun game to watch and hopefully Beaver nation fills up Providence Park on September 17th.

See you back here on Sept. 17th, Beaver Nation! pic.twitter.com/w2aCJNUiul — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) August 21, 2022

Player To Watch

Isaiah Ifanse - Running Back

The Bobcats workhouse running back will be looking to make a statement against Oregon State’s defense.

Prediction

Oregon State wins it 41-19.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Saturday, September 17th Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Location: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)

