Opponent Preview - Washington State (10/15)

What to Know:

Washington State has gone through quite a bit of turmoil, with former head coach Nick Rolovich and many on his staff refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine and subsequently losing their jobs. It’s a whole ordeal that I’m sure will linger for quite some time. Through it all Jake Dickert emerged as a great stabilizing presence and Washington State finished with a winning record including a blowout win over Washington in the Apple Cup.

Former starting quarterback Jayden de Laura is now with Arizona, but many feel that former Incarnate Word star, Cameron Ward, is ready to make a big splash in the Pac-12. The early reports out of Pullman are that Cameron Ward might legitimately be the best QB in the conference. He’s got a great arm and quick release all which helped him throw for 4,648 yards (47 TDs-to-10 INT) last season. Paring Ward with his former coach and current offensive coordinator (Eric Morris) means Cougar fans are expecting big things from their offense in 2022.

Cameron Ward will have a plethora of small, speedy wide receivers to throw to including Renard Bell and former Beav Zeriah Beason. The running backs are solid, but WSU will always be a throw it first type of team. The Cougars offensive line has a lot of transition to account for and there’s not a lot of depth behind Cameron Ward; so the season could go south in a hurry with a few unfortunate injuries.

In another bizarre OSU connection former Beaver basketball player Jack Wilson who transferred to Idaho is now an offensive lineman in Pullman?! It’s true, he’s never played football before and was working at a GNC store when Washington State’s strength coach discovered him. He’s still got three years of eligibility left and he’s up to 320 pounds while still maintaining his athleticism. Jack Wilson probably won’t see any playing time this season, but he’s got a great work ethic and length that you just can’t teach.

On defense, Washington State was good last season and they could be even better in 2022. Ron Stone Jr and Brennan Jackson will both get after Chance Nolan. New Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward took top linebacker Daiyan Henley (103 tackles) and defensive back Jordan Lee (86 tackles) with him from Nevada when he got the job.

The biggest issue for Washington State is their offensive line. Oregon State has not been great at getting to opposing quarterbacks, but they have some pass-rushers this season that could make life uncomfortable for Cameron Ward. Last year Washington State upset the Beavs 31-24 thanks to 399 yards from Jayde de Laura. Oregon State ran the ball at will, but Chance Nolan was dreadful. Oregon State will need a better performance from Chance Nolan to get revenge at home.

Player To Watch

Cameron Ward - Quarterback

Hopefully (for Beaver fans) the hype is overblown surrounding Cameron Ward. The jump in competition coupled with a below-average offensive line will not make his life easy. But he’s got the potential and playmakers to do big things with Washington State. All eyes are on Cameron Ward this season in Pullman.

Prediction

Chance Nolan has to be ticked about last seasons performance (11-for-25, 158 yards, 0 TDS & 2 INTs). I think we see a lot better game from Chance and Oregon State gets the win 32-24.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Saturday, October 15th Time: TBD

TBD Location: Reser Stadium (Corvallis, Oregon)

