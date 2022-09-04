Oregon State defeats Boise State, 34-17

It was a tale of two halves in Reser Stadium Saturday night. Thanks to a much improved defense/secondary the Beavers scored 24 unanswered points. Chance Nolan was throwing dimes picking apart Boise State and on the other side of the ball Hank Bachmeier was throughly bewildered. After throwing two early interceptions Boise State decided to roll the dice with their backup QB (Taylen Green).

It took Green a minute to get comfortable, but in the second half he showed off his athleticism and gave the Beaver defense fits. It all culminated with when Green scored two rushing touchdowns (including a 74-yarder) to trim into Oregon State’s lead (17-27). Taylen Green the former track star at 6-foot-5 was very very fast. I don’t think the Beavers will see another opposing QB that fast this season (well maybe Caleb Williams).

The highlight of the second half was Jack Colletto putting the game away in the Fourth Quarter with a 41-yard touchdown run.

PSA: The Jack Hammer is back



The Pros:

Held Boise State to 311 yards (257 was thanks to Taylen Green).

Forced 5 turnovers!

Chance Nolan was lights out in the first half and Luke Musgrave looks like an NFL tight end.

Everett Hayes and Luke Locher looked really good.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris lead the team with 10 tackles; admirably replacing Avery Roberts.

The Cons: