Oregon State Football: Official 2022 Depth Chart

Beaver Nation it’s officially football week! Oregon State has released their depth chart for the opener against Boise State. Check it out below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Chance Nolan Tristan Gebbia -OR- Ben Gulbranson

Running Back

Deshaun Fenwick -OR- Trey Lowe Damien Martinez Jam Griffin -OR- Isaiah Newell

Wide Receiver

Tre’Shaun Harrison John Dunmore -OR- Makiya Tongue

Wide Receiver

Anthony Gould -OR- Silas Bolden Jimmy Valsin III

Wide Receiver

Tyjon Lindsey Jesiah Irish

Tight End

Luke Musgrave Gabe Milbourn -OR- Jack Velling

Tight End

Jake Overman J.T. Byrne

Left Tackle

Joshua Gray Tyler Morano

Left Guard

Marco Brewer Heneli Bloomfield

Center

Jake Levengood Tanner Miller

Right Guard

Brandon Kipper Dylan Lopez

Right Tackle

Talise Fuaga Flavio Gonzalez -OR- Tommy Spencer

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Simon Sandberg Cody Anderson -OR- Thomas Sio

Defensive Tackle

James Rawls Tavis Shippen -OR- Semisi Saluni

Defensive End

Isaac Hodgins -OR- Joe Golden

Outside Linebacker

Riley Sharp -OR- Cory Stover Cade Brownholtz

Inside Linebacker

Kyrei Fisher Easton Mascarenas

Inside Linebacker

Omar Speights Jack Colletto -OR- John Miller

Outside Linebacker

John McCartan -OR- Andrew Chatfield Jr Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Cornerback

Rejzohn Wright Skyler Thomas

Safety

Jaydon Grant Akili Arnold -OR- Ian Massey

Safety

Kitan Oladapo Alton Julian -OR- Jack Kane

Nickel

Ron Hardge III -OR- Ryan Cooper Jr.

Cornerback

Alex Austin Jaden Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Everett Hayes Atticus Sappington

Punter

Luke Loecher -OR- Josh Green

Long Snapper

Dylan Black Peyton Hogan

Holder

Luke Loecher Josh Green

Punt Returner

Anthony Gould -OR- Jesiah Irish

Kick Returner

Silas Bolden Trey Lowe -OR- Damien Martinez -OR- Jesiah Irish -OR-

No surprise to see Chance Nolan named the starter. My initial reaction is that there are a lot of ‘ORs’ mixed into this depth chart implying a lot of guys will play and they’ll sort it out themselves based on how they perform. Just looking at the starters we’ve got ‘ORs’ at running back, wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker (2) and nickelback. I can’t remember the last time things were quite so close at the top of the depth chart like this.

I’m personally excited for Oregon State’s defensive line. It feels like the depth has improved greatly during Jonathan Smith’s tenure. Sticking with the defense, no Avery Roberts but no problem for the Beavers as the linebackers are still fierce. Six players are named as starters with Riley Sharp, Cory Stover, John McCartan and Andrew Chatfield likely rotating a lot as they look to make life difficult on Hank Bachmeier in Reser Stadium this Saturday. Captains Omar Speights and Kyrei Fisher are going to gobble up tackles in the middle.

I’ll be watching Alton Julian, Akili Arnold and Damien Martinez as the season progresses. All three aren’t week one starters for various reasons, but I think all three could be starters by seasons end.