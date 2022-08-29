 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State Football: Official 2022 Depth Chart

It’s here!

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: LA Bowl-Oregon State vs Utah State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beaver Nation it’s officially football week! Oregon State has released their depth chart for the opener against Boise State. Check it out below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

  1. Chance Nolan
  2. Tristan Gebbia -OR-
  3. Ben Gulbranson

Running Back

  1. Deshaun Fenwick -OR-
  2. Trey Lowe
  3. Damien Martinez
  4. Jam Griffin -OR-
  5. Isaiah Newell

Wide Receiver

  1. Tre’Shaun Harrison
  2. John Dunmore -OR-
  3. Makiya Tongue

Wide Receiver

  1. Anthony Gould -OR-
  2. Silas Bolden
  3. Jimmy Valsin III

Wide Receiver

  1. Tyjon Lindsey
  2. Jesiah Irish

Tight End

  1. Luke Musgrave
  2. Gabe Milbourn -OR-
  3. Jack Velling

Tight End

  1. Jake Overman
  2. J.T. Byrne

Left Tackle

  1. Joshua Gray
  2. Tyler Morano

Left Guard

  1. Marco Brewer
  2. Heneli Bloomfield

Center

  1. Jake Levengood
  2. Tanner Miller

Right Guard

  1. Brandon Kipper
  2. Dylan Lopez

Right Tackle

  1. Talise Fuaga
  2. Flavio Gonzalez -OR-
  3. Tommy Spencer

DEFENSE

Defensive End

  1. Simon Sandberg
  2. Cody Anderson -OR-
  3. Thomas Sio

Defensive Tackle

  1. James Rawls
  2. Tavis Shippen -OR-
  3. Semisi Saluni

Defensive End

  1. Isaac Hodgins -OR-
  2. Joe Golden

Outside Linebacker

  1. Riley Sharp -OR-
  2. Cory Stover
  3. Cade Brownholtz

Inside Linebacker

  1. Kyrei Fisher
  2. Easton Mascarenas

Inside Linebacker

  1. Omar Speights
  2. Jack Colletto -OR-
  3. John Miller

Outside Linebacker

  1. John McCartan -OR-
  2. Andrew Chatfield Jr
  3. Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Cornerback

  1. Rejzohn Wright
  2. Skyler Thomas

Safety

  1. Jaydon Grant
  2. Akili Arnold -OR-
  3. Ian Massey

Safety

  1. Kitan Oladapo
  2. Alton Julian -OR-
  3. Jack Kane

Nickel

  1. Ron Hardge III -OR-
  2. Ryan Cooper Jr.

Cornerback

  1. Alex Austin
  2. Jaden Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

  1. Everett Hayes
  2. Atticus Sappington

Punter

  1. Luke Loecher -OR-
  2. Josh Green

Long Snapper

  1. Dylan Black
  2. Peyton Hogan

Holder

  1. Luke Loecher
  2. Josh Green

Punt Returner

  1. Anthony Gould -OR-
  2. Jesiah Irish

Kick Returner

  1. Silas Bolden
  2. Trey Lowe -OR-
  3. Damien Martinez -OR-
  4. Jesiah Irish -OR-

No surprise to see Chance Nolan named the starter. My initial reaction is that there are a lot of ‘ORs’ mixed into this depth chart implying a lot of guys will play and they’ll sort it out themselves based on how they perform. Just looking at the starters we’ve got ‘ORs’ at running back, wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker (2) and nickelback. I can’t remember the last time things were quite so close at the top of the depth chart like this.

I’m personally excited for Oregon State’s defensive line. It feels like the depth has improved greatly during Jonathan Smith’s tenure. Sticking with the defense, no Avery Roberts but no problem for the Beavers as the linebackers are still fierce. Six players are named as starters with Riley Sharp, Cory Stover, John McCartan and Andrew Chatfield likely rotating a lot as they look to make life difficult on Hank Bachmeier in Reser Stadium this Saturday. Captains Omar Speights and Kyrei Fisher are going to gobble up tackles in the middle.

I’ll be watching Alton Julian, Akili Arnold and Damien Martinez as the season progresses. All three aren’t week one starters for various reasons, but I think all three could be starters by seasons end.

