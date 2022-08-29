Oregon State Football: Official 2022 Depth Chart

Beaver Nation it’s officially football week! Oregon State has released their depth chart for the opener against Boise State. Check it out below:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
- Chance Nolan
- Tristan Gebbia -OR-
- Ben Gulbranson
Running Back
- Deshaun Fenwick -OR-
- Trey Lowe
- Damien Martinez
- Jam Griffin -OR-
- Isaiah Newell
Wide Receiver
- Tre’Shaun Harrison
- John Dunmore -OR-
- Makiya Tongue
Wide Receiver
- Anthony Gould -OR-
- Silas Bolden
- Jimmy Valsin III
Wide Receiver
- Tyjon Lindsey
- Jesiah Irish
Tight End
- Luke Musgrave
- Gabe Milbourn -OR-
- Jack Velling
Tight End
- Jake Overman
- J.T. Byrne
Left Tackle
- Joshua Gray
- Tyler Morano
Left Guard
- Marco Brewer
- Heneli Bloomfield
Center
- Jake Levengood
- Tanner Miller
Right Guard
- Brandon Kipper
- Dylan Lopez
Right Tackle
- Talise Fuaga
- Flavio Gonzalez -OR-
- Tommy Spencer
DEFENSE
Defensive End
- Simon Sandberg
- Cody Anderson -OR-
- Thomas Sio
Defensive Tackle
- James Rawls
- Tavis Shippen -OR-
- Semisi Saluni
Defensive End
- Isaac Hodgins -OR-
- Joe Golden
Outside Linebacker
- Riley Sharp -OR-
- Cory Stover
- Cade Brownholtz
Inside Linebacker
- Kyrei Fisher
- Easton Mascarenas
Inside Linebacker
- Omar Speights
- Jack Colletto -OR-
- John Miller
Outside Linebacker
- John McCartan -OR-
- Andrew Chatfield Jr
- Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
Cornerback
- Rejzohn Wright
- Skyler Thomas
Safety
- Jaydon Grant
- Akili Arnold -OR-
- Ian Massey
Safety
- Kitan Oladapo
- Alton Julian -OR-
- Jack Kane
Nickel
- Ron Hardge III -OR-
- Ryan Cooper Jr.
Cornerback
- Alex Austin
- Jaden Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
- Everett Hayes
- Atticus Sappington
Punter
- Luke Loecher -OR-
- Josh Green
Long Snapper
- Dylan Black
- Peyton Hogan
Holder
- Luke Loecher
- Josh Green
Punt Returner
- Anthony Gould -OR-
- Jesiah Irish
Kick Returner
- Silas Bolden
- Trey Lowe -OR-
- Damien Martinez -OR-
- Jesiah Irish -OR-
No surprise to see Chance Nolan named the starter. My initial reaction is that there are a lot of ‘ORs’ mixed into this depth chart implying a lot of guys will play and they’ll sort it out themselves based on how they perform. Just looking at the starters we’ve got ‘ORs’ at running back, wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker (2) and nickelback. I can’t remember the last time things were quite so close at the top of the depth chart like this.
I’m personally excited for Oregon State’s defensive line. It feels like the depth has improved greatly during Jonathan Smith’s tenure. Sticking with the defense, no Avery Roberts but no problem for the Beavers as the linebackers are still fierce. Six players are named as starters with Riley Sharp, Cory Stover, John McCartan and Andrew Chatfield likely rotating a lot as they look to make life difficult on Hank Bachmeier in Reser Stadium this Saturday. Captains Omar Speights and Kyrei Fisher are going to gobble up tackles in the middle.
I’ll be watching Alton Julian, Akili Arnold and Damien Martinez as the season progresses. All three aren’t week one starters for various reasons, but I think all three could be starters by seasons end.
