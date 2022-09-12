 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kitan Oladapo Named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

The Beavers DB is rewarded for an amazing game against Fresno State

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Oregon State at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a thrilling win over Fresno State, a few Oregon State Beavers have been singled out for weekly awards. Chief among them is Defensive Back Kitan Oladapo, who has been named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Oladapo had the best game of his career Saturday night. He finished the night with 15 tackles, a career high, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1 sack. Oladapo, along with last week’s Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Jaydon Grant, were able to curtail a very effective Fresno State passing game, helping the Beavers secure the win.

Oladapo wasn’t the only Beaver to draw attention from the Pac-12, though he was the only one who won an award. Several players were named Honorable Mentions, including RB Deshaun Fenwick (Offensive Player of the Week), P Luke Loecher (Special Teams Player of the Week), OL Joshua Gray (Offensive LIneman of the Week), DL James Rawls (Defensive Lineman of the Week) and Damien Martinez (Freshman of the Week).

Up next for the Beavers is a trip to Providence Park in Portland, where they’ll take on the Montana State Bobcats.

