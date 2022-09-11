College Football Top 25: Beavers Receive More Votes in Week 3

The new college football rankings have just been released, and while the Beavers haven’t cracked the top 25, they are attracting more attention. After receiving 5 points worth of votes in last week’s AP poll, Oregon State received 42 points in Week 3. They would currently be tied with Florida State in 32nd place if the rankings went that far.

The Beavers faired similarly in the Coaches Poll, amassing 24 points after getting 3 points last week. According to the Coaches they are currently tied in 37th place with Texas Tech.

Other Pac-12 teams mostly held steady in the polls. In the AP, USC had the biggest jump, moving up three spots to number 7 after their 41-28 win over Stanford. Utah actually dropped a spot down to 14 despite their thrashing of Southern Utah. The Utes were jumped by several teams that pulled off big wins yesterday, including Arkansas, BYU and Kentucky. Oregon held firm at #25, with the Ducks 70-14 beatdown of Eastern Washington not shifting voters opinions much.

Outside of the Pac there was a lot of movement. Georgia and Alabama swapped the top two positions on the AP chart after the Bulldogs thrashed Samford while the Tide struggled against Texas. In the Coaches poll, Bama managed to barely hold on to the top spot, with 1592 points and 39 first place votes, compared to Georgia’s 1574 points and 25 first place votes.

In both polls Kentucky had the biggest jump. After their win over Florida the Wildcats jumped 11 spots in the AP poll, up to #9, and 10 spots in the Coaches poll, up to #10. Notre Dame had the biggest fall. After being ranked 8th by the AP and 9th by the Coaches, the Fightin’ Irish have crashed out of both Top 25s after their loss to Marshall.

Next week Oregon State has a great chance to move to 3-0 when they take on Montana State up in Portland. A win over an FCS isn’t likely to attract much attention from either poll, unfortunately, but OSU should at least be able to maintain their position. The real chance to break into the top 25 will be the week after, when the Beavers welcome USC to Corvallis.