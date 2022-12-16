Las Vegas Bowl: How to Watch Oregon State vs. Florida

The chance to beat an SEC school and get to 10-wins is nearly here. The Beavers get the Gators in Las Vegas on ESPN. Florida is giving Jack Miller III his first collegiate start, but he’ll have a formidable rushing attack to take the pressure off him. If you couldn’t make it to Vegas this weekend you’ll want to get to a TV, this should be a good one. Also you can sign up for Sling TV here to catch Oregon State and the rest of the bowl games this year.
Here’s more details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl:
Game Date/Time:
- Saturday December 17, 11:30 a.m PDT
Location:
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Channel:
- ESPN
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Oregon State, -9.5
Radio Coverage:
TV:
