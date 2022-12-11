Harlem Howard commits to Oregon State Football

Harlem Howard is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety from Pompano Beach, Florida. The 2023 recruit holds a bunch of offers including: Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and many others. He took his official visit to Corvallis this weekend and enjoyed it so much he was to make his commitment official.

Howard is fantastic safety who also played wide receiver in high school. He’s extremely athletic and has a nose for the football. He also isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the play to help shut down opposing running games. Howard also played basketball for his high school and is a very well-rounded athlete. He’ll need to put on a little more muscle/weight to be a big time contributor for Oregon State, but he has all the tools necessary to excel in Corvallis.

Oregon State is doing a fantastic job of recruiting some great players from Florida. Harlem Howard joins Zakiah Saez and Tastean Reddicks as 2023 commits from the Florida. The Beavers are still working on putting their finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class before the early signing period this month. Check out the full class here.