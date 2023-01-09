Oregon State Football: Beavers Take Top 20 Spots In Multiple 2023 Way-Too-Early Rankings

The Oregon State Beavers may not want to close the book on an impressive 2022 campaign, that ended with a 10-3 overall record and dominating win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it seems like the good times may keep rolling for the program into the 2023 season, according to multiple outlets rankings the Beavers in the Top 25 in their editions of their “Way-Too-Early College Football Rankings”.

Much of the preseason hype for the Beavers will rely around the addition of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who in his often-overcritcized stay with the Tigers, posted a remarkable 21-6 overall record as a starter. Uiagalelei now joins the Beavers having already tallied 5,681 passing yards, 913 rushing yards, 51 total touchdowns and a 125.2 QB rating for his career.

However, the Beavers will also need to get a better gauge their currently fluid roster, after graduation turnover and a large amount of movement in the transfer portal in both directions have already seen players like Chance Nolan leave town and talents like Wyoming edge-rusher Oluwaseyi Omotosho join the mix.

Yet with so much time still left before the team’s September 2nd opener, it’s a good sign that the Beavers are should-be contenders in the Pac-12 again in the 2023.