The biggest game of the year is here. The Beavers get the Ducks at home in a primetime game on ABC. Both teams are battling injuries late in the season, but it’ll be strength against strength as Bo Nix tests this skilled Oregon State secondary.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon today:

Game Date/Time:

Saturday November 26, 12:30 p.m PDT

Location:

Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

Channel:

ABC

Game Notes:

Spread:

Oregon, -3

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading: