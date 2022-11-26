Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall to Iowa 73-59 In First Loss of Season

Oregon State had their biggest challenge of season Friday night, when the ninth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. The Beavers were unable to challenge the Hawkeyes, with Iowa winning 73-59, handing Oregon State their first loss of the season and dropping them to 4-1 overall.

Iowa jumped on the Beavers early, going on a 9-0 run to open the game. Talia von Oelhoffen finally got the Beavers on the board with a layup, with a free throw tacked on, and then Shalexxus Aaron nailed a three to get the Beavers within 3. Von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic each hit threes to keep the Beavers within shooting distance of Iowa, ending the first quarter down 19-16.

Von Oelhoffen hit a three at the start of the second to tie the game for the Beavers. Oregon State would manage to stay even with the Hawkeyes for awhile, but could never take the lead. Caitlin Clark then took control of the game for Iowa, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes of the half to give the Hawkeyes a 44-37 halftime lead.

Iowa maintained their momentum in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes stretched their lead to 11, their largest at that point, before Von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney started to fight back for the Beavers. Down 54-46 headed into the final quarter, Oregon State was going to need to go on a run to have a chance at a win.

They wouldn’t get one. Von Oelhoffen and Yeaney managed to get the Hawkeye lead down to just six, but at that point Iowa went on a tear, with Caitlin Clark McKenna Warnock stretching the lead back up to double digits. The Hawkeyes ultimately won by 14, 73-59.

Talia von Oelhoffen was the Beavers leading scorer, with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Shalexxus Aaron also had a big game, with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney, getting her first start of the season, rounded out the top scorers, with 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Beavers will next take on Duke Sunday afternoon, in the consolation game for the Phil Knight Legacy. Tip off is set for 7 PM PT.