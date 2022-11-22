 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State Football Ranked #21 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State is moving up in the CFP Poll Tuesday night

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Arizona State Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State football is moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings after throttling Arizona State this past weekend. Their opponent (Oregon) for Saturday’s big game checked in at #9.

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

  • USC #6
  • Oregon #9
  • Washington #13
  • Utah #14
  • UCLA #18
  • Oregon State #21

Get to Reser Stadium this Saturday and get loud! It’s rivalry week!!

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and LSU rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.

